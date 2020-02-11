LeakBot connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer with the help of a mobile app

LeakBot employs its patented Thermi-Q technology to detect water leaks. (Credit: Pixabay/Holger Schué)

Bermuda-based insurer Hiscox has entered into a partnership with LeakBot, the smart water leak alarm, to offer its leak detection system to customers.

The partnership helps Hiscox become the first UK insurer to offer free LeakBot across all new and existing buildings insurance customers.

The LeakBot device is intended protect homes from the impact of water damage, which is said to be the second biggest driver of home insurance claims.

LeakBot uses its patented Thermi-Q technology to detect water leaks

LeakBot employs its patented Thermi-Q technology to detect water leaks in the home, without the requirement for professional installation.

This claims mitigation technology connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer with the help of the LeakBot mobile app.

It also offers access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to ‘find and fix’ the issue.

Hiscox UK propositions head Phil Thorn said: “Much like our customers, our goal is to protect their homes and smart solutions like LeakBot will become an increasingly fundamental part of this.

“It’s often the smallest, hidden leaks that go undetected and ultimately cause the most damage, so spotting these early is essential. Whether it’s a burst pipe or just a leaking tap, Hiscox is covering the cost of one specialist engineer visit per year to ensure expert support is on hand if a leak is detected.

“We have successfully trialled LeakBot with select customers over the last year and have been impressed with the results. It’s easy to set up, discreet, provides real-time alerts and is backed by a UK-wide team of engineers.”

In June 2019, Hiscox had introduced a new cyber exposure calculator, which was built to help businesses estimate the potential financial impact they may face if they were the victim of a cyber attack.

The free-to-use cyber exposure calculator enables businesses to get a view of their potential cyber exposure and the value of the data they hold.

Employing more than 3,300 people across 14 countries, Hiscox Group has customers across the globe.