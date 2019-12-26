WIA is a full-service property and casualty insurance agency for businesses and individuals throughout Rhode Island

Rhode Island-based Wickford Insurance Agency has been acquired by The Hilb Group. Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.

US-based middle market insurance broker The Hilb Group (THG) has acquired Wickford Insurance Agency (WIA) for an undisclosed price.

Based in Rhode Island, WIA is a full-service property and casualty insurance agency for businesses and individuals.

Under the agreement, WIA’s associates will join THG’s Rhode Island operations under the management of Chris Schneider and Derek Schneider, WIA Agency Leaders.

According to the company, the acquisition became effective from 1 December this year.

New England Property & Casualty Practice leader Joe Padula said: “WIA has provided excellent customer service since 1984.

“By joining THG, WIA’s customers will continue to receive the same degree of service that they have come to expect, plus the additional capabilities and expertise available through THG.”

THG is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. Established nearly 10 years ago, the insurance broker has more than 800 associates. Headquartered in Virginia, the company serves all the 50 states in the US.

THG CEO Ricky Spiro said: “The experience and market relationships that Chris, Derek and WIA bring to THG will continue to fuel the growth of our existing property & casualty division in the New England region.”

“We are excited to welcome WIA to our expanding team.”

Other recent acquisitions of The Hilb Group

In November, THG acquired North Carolina-based Employee Benefit Advisors of the Carolinas (EBA), which is a full-service employee benefits agency for small to mid-market businesses in the Southeast region.

EBA’s team has expertise in group health & dental, life & disability, as well as other employer sponsored benefits.

Prior to that, THG bought Massachusetts-based The Incentive Group (IG) for an undisclosed price. IG is a full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm providing solutions for a variety of industries and sizes.

THG is engaged in making targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space.