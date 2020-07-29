Pat Campbell Insurance will become a Higginbotham Company, and its owner Kerry Hixon will be appointed as managing director for office at 141 Roadrunner Parkway

Higginbotham enters into New Mexico with Pat Campbell merger. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Independent insurance brokerage firm Higginbotham has expanded its operations into New Mexico with the merger of Pat Campbell Insurance for an undisclosed amount.

Both companies are engaged in broking commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and individual life and health insurance.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pat Campbell Insurance will become a Higginbotham Company, and its owner Kerry Hixon will be appointed as managing director to supervise the office at 141 Roadrunner Parkway.

Also, all of the Higginbotham’s resources are provided with access to the newly acquired office, to introduce and enhance services to southern New Mexico business owners and residents.

The transaction would provide Pat Campbell Insurance with access to Higginbotham’s risk management and employee benefits services to enhance its client service offering.

Hixon said: “The culture at Higginbotham where they value their employees closely matches how we exist and what we want for our future.

“They have a shared vision that promotes customer service, employee satisfaction and community development, and we’re excited to bring that vision to New Mexico.”

Higginbotham chairman and CEO comments on the deal

Higginbotham chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said: “The decision to go into another state is driven by partnerships, not geography.

“Above all, we look for agency partners that want to enhance their service to customers and need the resources that we bring to the table and those that treat their employees as family.

“We found those qualities in Pat Campbell Insurance, and we’re honoured to have their partnership.”

Established in 1948, Higginbotham provides insurance and financial services that broker business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers.

Also, the company offers additional coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services.

It has more than 40 offices in Texas, along with others in Oklahoma, Georgia and California that serve domestic and international customers.