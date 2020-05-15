The merger will add eight commercial and personal property insurance and employee benefit professionals to Higginbotham's existing local practice

Higginbotham merges with Amerman to expand its operations in San Antonio. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

US-based independent insurance brokers Higginbotham and Amerman Insurance Services have merged operations.

The merger is said to add eight commercial and personal property insurance and employee benefit professionals to Higginbotham’s existing local practice.

Higginbotham managing director Drew Apperson said: “We have parallel philosophies for how we build client relationships.

“Our clients want the services offered by large national insurance firms, and we deliver them at the local level. Amerman Insurance is similarly committed to providing those services to San Antonio businesses.”

The San Antonio office of Higginbotham will merge with Amerman Insurance to bring its single-source solution for insurance and financial services to area businesses.

The company said the merger is part of its growth strategy that envisages merging with other independent brokers that expand its capability to support clients seeking all-inclusive services.

Higginbotham provides insurance and financial services for business and individuals

Under the transaction, Higginbotham will appoint a managing director for Amerman, who will continue to lead the agency with existing staff

In addition, the managing director in close partnership with Apperson will operate a collaborative team and will combine office spaces in San Antonio in 2021.

Higginbotham is an insurance and financial services provider that offers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home or auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers.

In addition, the company will also provide additional coverage through its in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services.

Amerman has been established in 2010 to meet the insurance needs of San Antonio’s businesses and families and has been expanded to address other coverage and consultation needs of clients.

Amerman Insurance president Matt Amerman said: “We’ve always taken a consultative approach with our customers. Understanding their total needs is what drove us to expand into all coverage lines. Partnering with Higginbotham is a natural progression because it allows us to address customers’ needs beyond coverage, including risk management, employee benefit administration and human resources.”