Hi Marley, a communications solution designed specifically for the insurance industry, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a solution partner, to enhance customer engagement for insurers.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a network created by US insurtech company Guidewire Software. The network comprises select partner firms that offer consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire’s products.

Based in Boston, Hi Marley offers an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled texting platform that has been built with insurance-specific functionality and intelligence. The platform is said to enable claims adjusters to communicate with customers and claimants through SMS.

The messaging solution from the company is claimed to optimise communication around claims, underwriting, and policyholder service interactions. Simultaneously, it is said to connect everyone who touches that insurance experience into a singular conversation in real-time.

Hi Marley CEO comments on joining Guidewire PartnerConnect

Hi Marley CEO and co-founder Mike Greene said: “Like Guidewire, our entire team wakes up every morning thinking about how we can partner alongside carriers to simplify communication complexities of the insurance ecosystem to benefit insurers and their customers.

“This simplification makes it easier to build trust and trust is what insurance was founded on.”

Hi Marley’s Ready for Guidewire integration will allow insurers to use the texting platform within claims management solution ClaimCenter to communicate with insureds.

Guidewire global solution alliances vice president Becky Mattick said: “We welcome Hi Marley to the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution community and are pleased that we will be able to offer this solution to ClaimCenter users.

“Their platform will provide our joint customers with a seamless and modern communication channel to meet the changing needs of adjusters and the customers they serve.”

Hi Marley’s platform is said to have flexible APIs and needs zero integration to get started. The company claims that its APIs make it easier and safe to connect data, server software, and applications.

In March 2020, Guidewire joined forces with ACI Worldwide for improving premium payment and claims disbursement experience for property and casualty (P&C) insurers.