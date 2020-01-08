Helmsman Management Services (HMS), Liberty Mutual’s wholly owned third-party administrator, has announced the close of its previously announced deal to acquire Eberle Vivian Inc., a well-respected regional third-party administrator (TPA) serving the Pacific Northwest.

“The acquisition – and the continuation of the strong Eberle Vivian brand as an operating unit within Helmsman – is already delivering positive results,” said HMS President and Chief Executive Officer David Dwortz. “It has helped us expand relationships with several national Helmsman customers into the Pacific Northwest, and to bring national solutions to select Eberle customers based in Washington state. Lisa Eberle, President of Eberle Vivian, and her staff of incredibly talented and experienced professionals, are a tremendous addition to Helmsman.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.