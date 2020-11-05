Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired PNL Insurance Services located in Torrance, Calif., effective November 1, 2020. Dave Lebental and the PNL team have joined Heffernan’s Los Angeles branch.

With over 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry, PNL Insurance Services specializes in employee benefits and commercial coverages for the entertainment industry, as well as a wide range of small and midsize businesses.

“Joining the Heffernan Insurance Brokers’ family is an exciting opportunity,” said David Lebental, President of PNL Insurance Services. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. Now we look forward to being able to provide additional insurance options, delivering even better service to our clients, and growing the PNL division within Heffernan’s umbrella.”

“We’re excited to have PNL join us to further expand our Southern California presence,” said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. “Their industry knowledge and experience as a brokerage serving both businesses and individuals will be a great complement to our efforts in Southern California, and we look forward to a successful future together providing excellent service to our clients.”

As part of the next phase of Heffernan’s growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States.