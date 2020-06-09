RGEB was established in 1997, and provides employee benefits consulting for corporate, individual, and Medicare clients

Heffernan Insurance acquires RGEB. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

US-based independent insurance brokerage firm Heffernan Insurance Brokers has acquired Really Great Employee Benefits (RGEB), an insurance agency and consulting firm.

RGEB CEO Barry Cohn said: “We are very happy that RGEB, whose vision has been ‘to help people’ for almost 25 years, will be merging with a company that has the same values with respect to clients, employees, and charitable endeavors.

“RGEB has always focused on doing the right thing for its clients, employees, and community. We are excited about the expanded opportunities that will be afforded to both our clients and our staff as a result of this merger.”

RGEB acquisition to enhance Heffernan’s employee benefits practice

RGEB’s expertise is expected to enhance Heffernan’s employee benefits practice, mainly in the Southern California market.

In relation with transaction, Barry Cohn, Renee Glickman Cohn, and Lloyd Ettinger from RGEB will be transferred to Heffernan’s operations.

Established in 1988, Heffernan is an employee-owned large-scale independent insurance brokerage firm that provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals in the US.

The company operates from its offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Irvine, along with Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Olympia and St. Louis in the US and London in UK.

Heffernan Insurance Brokers president and CEO F Michael Heffernan said: “We’re excited to have RGEB join us to further support our clients and their employee benefits needs. Their core values align seamlessly with our own, and their breadth of experience will be a great addition to our team. We look forward to a bright future together.”