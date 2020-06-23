Agency Revolution allows agencies to personalize their customer communication and drive powerful automated campaigns

HawkSoft adds integration with Agency Revolution to deliver marketing automation to independent agencies. (Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

HawkSoft and Agency Revolution are both insurtech companies serving independent insurance agents with a long history of collaboration. Today, HawkSoft announces that Agency Revolution’s cloud-based marketing automation platform Fuse™ and HawkSoft’s agency management system can integrate via HawkSoft’s new Partner API.

Mutual customers can sync data across both systems to access the depth of client and policy data needed to deploy sophisticated automated marketing campaigns designed to optimize cross-selling, reputation management, client referral, claims and payments processes, and new client acquisition. Campaigns can be easily deployed via email, text, and direct mail.

“We are proud the data in HawkSoft’s management systems can now be seamlessly delivered to Fuse,” said Lucas Jans, Director of Product, Agency Revolution. “The integration will allow our trigger point system to detect account and policy-level changes that inform the range of automated marketing campaigns available to that client or prospect.”

“Fuse adds the ability for agencies that use HawkSoft to enable personalized communications,” said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. “Automating communications is essential for agencies looking to scale, and Agency Revolution’s wide selection of predesigned campaigns and customization abilities gives agencies a leg up over those trying to piece it together themselves.”

“Fuse and HawkSoft now sync automatically in the background. I can do more advanced audience segmentation and launch more sophisticated marketing campaigns based on policy coverage details,” said customer Jessice Tice, Marketing Specialist of All Lines Insurance. “There’s no way I could have devised such sophisticated marketing campaigns without the integration of these two platforms working in tandem to help me level up my marketing.”

Agency Revolution’s newest integration is now available in the HawkSoft’s Marketplace within the management system app. Agency Revolution also holds the distinction of HawkSoft’s preferred vendor for insurance agency website development. Both announcements signal the companies’ commitment to building a more connected insurance technology ecosystem.

Source: Company Press Release