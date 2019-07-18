The Hanover Insurance Group is set to deploy drone and technology capabilities from Loveland Innovations to enhance its claims service.

Image: The Hanover Insurance Group will use drone and technology capabilities from Loveland Innovations. Photo: courtesy of Thomas Ehrhardt/Pixabay.

A partnership forged by the two companies will see Loveland Innovations offer Hanover a sophisticated, digital-first approach for the latter’s claim inspections and analysis. Through the inspection platform of drones and advanced machine learning tools, the insurance company is expected to improve claim data quality and also increase the speed of service.

Hanover claims property and operations vice president James McSheffrey said: “We’re careful to select technology partners that share our vision of creating an outstanding experience for our policyholders.

“After evaluating competing drone and analytics solutions, we partnered with Loveland Innovations because of their insurance experience and insight, as well as its vision.”

IMGING, the inspection platform of Loveland Innovations, utilises automated drones and smart devices to enable field adjusters to collect inspection data. The platform is also said to provide desk adjusters an app workspace for reviewing imagery, measurements, and 3D models.

IMGING further helps desk adjusters to use technology for identification and inspection of damage on roofs and the upper levels of homes and commercial buildings, and other hard to reach places.

Loveland Innovations’ another service called Drone Assist, provides on-demand drone-based inspections, which makes use of a network of certified drone pilots and the IMGING app to give property data to carriers within a short space of time.

Loveland Innovations founder and CEO Jim Loveland said: “The team at The Hanover puts a great deal of emphasis on the role technology can play in improving the insurance solutions they provide to their agent partners and customers, which makes them a great fit as a partner.

“We’re glad to be a part of how they’re redefining their claims process.”

In April 2019, Hanover launched Insurago, a customer-facing digital insurance platform that helps independent agents to acquire new customers. Powered by CoverWallet, Insurago allows agents to put their own customised link on their agency website or social media channels, which helps customers to easily quote and issue an insurance policy through Hanover.