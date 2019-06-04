Insurity has announced that HAI Group is in production with Policy Decisions Evolution (PDE), Billing Decisions and DataHouse for its commercial output policy (COP) and commercial auto lines of business.

Image: HAI Group selects Insurity’s cloud platform. Photo: Courtesy of Boskampi/Pixabay.

HAI Group is a pioneer of niche insurance programs for the public and affordable housing industry, with more than $140M in direct written premium.

HAI Group sought to replace its legacy system with one that would increase productivity and improve the quality of data that informs management decisions. Insurity, with its intuitive end-to-end policy administration system on a single platform that includes billing, as well as automated updates to AAIS, was uniquely capable of supporting HAI Group’s needs. The integration with DataHouse also provides HAI Group with enhanced reporting capabilities through better data capture and processing to enable real-time decision making.

“As a known leader in public and affordable housing insurance programs, HAI Group’s responsibility to our insureds is not just to provide them with the best insurance products, but also to adopt new innovations that enable us to operate more efficiently,” says Sarah Rodriguez, HAI Group’s chief financial officer. “Insurity worked diligently with our team to develop tools to streamline our business processes.”

In 12 months, with timely support from HAI Group, Insurity was able to deliver Policy Decisions Evolution, Billing Decisions and DataHouse. Insurity’s ClaimsXPress solution is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2019.

“We are excited that HAI Group selected Insurity to begin their cloud-based journey,” said Michele Shepard, CRO of Insurity. “COP and commercial auto are complex lines of business that require a technology platform with significant flexibility and configuration capabilities. The ability to easily integrate third-party data and services ensures that HAI Group will be able to adapt the solution to the shifting needs of their business over time.”

Source: Company Press Release