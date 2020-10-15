The new business unit, GC Access, will support carriers and MGAs with reinsurance transactions, captive support, programme startup roadmaps

Guy Carpenter launches new business unit. (Credit: Pixabay/Florian Pircher.)

Guy Carpenter, a reinsurance subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan, has launched GC Access, a new business unit to provide dedicated managing general agency (MGA) programme business solutions.

Guy Carpenter said that GC Access will offer an array of services for carriers and MGAs operating in a dynamic market, including carrier and reinsurance transactions, captive support, insurtech expertise and programme startup roadmaps.

The new unit will also help clients in developing fully optimised programme solutions where expertise, analytical capabilities, global reach and an expansive network of insurer and reinsurer relationships are integrated.

GC Access will be supported by a team of brokers, contract specialists, modellers and actuaries who will offer fully integrated services across business planning, programme carrier selection, capital advisory and modelling support.

It will also introduce several programme-specific proprietary tools and accesses Guy Carpenter’s global reach, particularly the US and London markets, to deliver high-quality client solutions.

Guy Carpenter North America CEO John Trace said: “GC Access truly represents the scale and scope of capabilities and expertise that Guy Carpenter can bring to support this important client segment.

“From world-class analytics and an unrivalled breadth of specialist knowledge through to our unparalleled depth of market relationships, we can offer a fully bespoke range of integrated services that span the full spectrum of MGA program solutions.”

GC Access will be led by Guy Carpenter veteran Michael Jameson

GC Access will be led by Michael Jameson, who has appointed as its president. He will be responsible for overseeing all the activities in the new unit and will report to Trace. Previously, Jameson served as Guy Carpenter Program division head.

Jameson said: “The program market has expanded rapidly in recent years creating huge potential for our clients to grow and capitalize on the significant opportunities that exist in this sector.

“Through GC Access we are able to evaluate new program opportunities and based on a clear understanding of our client’s requirements help them to access and take advantage of them.”

