GuideOne National has joined the Whitespace Platform to strengthen its connections with the London market and tap on benefits from digital trading.

Whitespace Software is a UK-based technology company focused on the digital transformation of the insurance industry. Its Whitespace platform is said to enable brokers and underwriters to offer, negotiate, place and bind insurance contracts with each other, in a digital platform.

Also, the company is focused on digital contracts, electronic trading, claims management, pricing and uses advanced technologies to deliver the digital insurance experiences at internet scale, with enterprise security.

Whitespace chief platform officer Marcus Broome said: “With more than brokers and carriers in London now doing business through our platform, Whitespace is well placed to offer more efficient access to the world’s leading wholesale insurance and reinsurance market.

“We are delighted that GuideOne National is our first overseas customer and are looking forward to working closely with Mark and his team to help them grow their use of Whitespace across the business.”

GuideOne National is a US-based speciality insurance subsidiary of GuideOne Mutual Insurance Company, which has been licensed in all 50 states.

The company said that the Whitespace platform will support complex risks, along with more straightforward risks that can be agreed upon without a meeting.

The platform is also expected to ease the business with GuideOne National, along with improving the quality of services offered to its customers.

Besides, the company is said to be the largest church insurers in the US and supports several charitable organisations including Food Bank of Iowa, Habitat for Humanity, House of Mercy, Iowa State Fair, Junior Achievement of Central Iowa, and others.

GuideOne National speciality senior vice president Mark Groenheide said: “Working with Whitespace was an easy decision for us to make.

“This platform keeps us connected to the historic London market and the vitally important relationships we have there. It also brings consistency, a full audit trail, and adds clarity and benefit to the entire insurance trading process.”