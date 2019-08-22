H&S Click, based in Benfleet, Essex, provides SME businesses with a comprehensive online enterprise risk management, compliance and training solution.

Image: GRP acquires H&S Click. Photo: Courtesy of everydayplus/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

According to GRP’s group managing director, Mike Bruce, H&S Click will be “a significant value-adding offering for our broking and MGA clients providing them with a market leading online risk management tool.”

He said: “This acquisition is an important strategic investment for GRP because it is a scalable business and broadens our risk management capability. It adds a market-leading digital operation that will enhance our integrated service offering.”

Mike said that Rosalind Klass, the founder and managing director of H&S Click, will continue to lead the business within GRP. “Rosalind is a successful entrepreneur who, together with her late husband Fred, has built her business from scratch, and now GRP clients within the Retail division and the MGA division will also benefit from her talent and ambition.”

He added: “I’m delighted she has chosen to join the GRP family and look forward to helping her further build the profile and reach of H&S Click within both GRP and the broader market.”

Rosalind said: “The chance to build my business within GRP was an opportunity that was firmly in the category of ‘too good to miss’. I look forward to rolling out our services across the Group for the benefit of GRP’s SME client portfolio. I am also excited by what this means for our existing clients. Plans are already underway to utilise the substantial resources available within GRP to develop further high-end functionality within our system. This will be to the benefit of all our users, old and new.”

Rosalind works nationally to deliver training, including H&S Click’s cloud-based risk management software platform, covering health and safety, human resources, driving risk and business continuity.

The acquisition does not require regulatory approval and the consideration is undisclosed.

Source: Company Press Release