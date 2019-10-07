Millards Insurance marks the third acquisition for Green Insurance in 2019

Image: Millards Insurance acquired by Green Insurance Group. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) said that its South East hub business Green Insurance Group (Greens) has acquired East Kent-based Millards Insurance Services for an undisclosed price.

Millards Insurance has been operating for more than 50 years in its local market place. The insurance broker offers its clients with a variety of commercial and personal lines products.

In 2018, Millards Insurance acquired Delta Travel Insurance, a specialist travel insurance company, which was established in 1971.

For the Bexhill-based Green Insurance Group, the acquisition of Millards Insurance marks its third transaction in 2019. In May, the company acquired Eastbourne-based Reid Briggs Insurance Brokers and Clifton Morley Associates.

Overall, Green Insurance Group has executed six transactions ever since it secured investment from GRP in 2017.

Green Insurance CEO comments on the acquisition of Millards Insurance

Green Insurance Group CEO Duncan Coleman said: “We are delighted to acquire a quality local business serving clients from its offices in Sandwich and Deal.

“Millards is a significant addition to our portfolio and strengthens our considerable presence in Kent. With the support of GRP, we continue our strategy of acquiring quality brokers which serve their local communities and extending our coverage across the South East.”

The broker will continue to trade from its current location, said GRP.

Millards Insurance MD David Brown said: “We are really excited to be joining Greens and with the opportunities for the further development of Millards with their support. Our clients will benefit significantly from the wider range of products and services we can offer and we are looking forward to working with Duncan and his team.”

Green Insurance has been engaged in offering insurance services and advice for private clients and businesses for more than 40 years through its offices across Kent and Sussex. The insurance broker provides a variety of insurance services for commercial organisations, including specialised trades, and also for families, homes and valued assets of private clients.