The dynamic insurance offering, maintained by Greater Than’s AI-based platform Enerfy, is an optimal solution for car-sharing services, including real-time risk insight and pricing through the Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker and is implemented on the fleet across the UK.

“The pursuit and adoption of truly innovative technology for the benefit of our customers is a pillar of Zurich UK’s current and future ambitions. Therefore, along with Greater Than, offering this flexible and transparent customer solution with a real focus on improving road safety and minimizing environmental impact is a very positive step for us. We are thrilled to collaborate with a significant and longstanding customer of ours, as they are at the forefront of environmental and safety in the new mobility industry”, – says Duncan Fletcher, South East Region Major Customer Manager at Zurich.

Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker from Greater Than, provide Zurich and their customer with in-depth and predictable analysis for the entire fleet’s operation and cost in real-time, which is a prerequisite for sustainable and dynamic pricing. Through the AI insight, they get entirely new customer insight and cost control in real-time and will enable the development of new services for shared mobility.

“We are excited about our extended collaboration with Zurich, further leveraging our unique risk insight. Dynamic pricing is here to stay, and with these two reliable partners at the side, we are proud to enable them to manage risk and cost at an entirely new level”, – says Johanna Forseke, CBO at Greater Than.