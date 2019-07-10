Great American Life announced that its Index Frontier and Index Summit 6SM variable-indexed annuities are now available through Barnabas Capital.

Image: Great American Life to offer variable-indexed annuities. Photo: Courtesy of fantasista/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Barnabas Capital joins an elite list of wholesale Broker/Dealers positioned to offer Great American Life’s variable-indexed annuities. These innovative products offer competitive earning potential and partial protection from market loss, making them an appealing investment vehicle in a volatile market.

Index Frontier annuities provide peace of mind in uncertain markets

The Index Frontier 5 and 7 are designed for investors who are dissatisfied with low fixed income yields and seeking more protection than offered by equities.

With Index Frontier annuities, consumers can allocate money to indexed strategies that give them the opportunity to participate in market growth while receiving a set level of protection from market downturns. Losses are capped at 0% or 10% each term, meaning consumers always know their risk exposure – even in the most uncertain markets.

Index Summit 6 is a first-of-its-kind annuity

The Index Summit 6, which launched in May 2019, is the only annuity on the market to offer indexed strategies with both upside and downside participation rates.

Strategies feature a 50% downside participation rate and current upside participation rates of up to 120% for the first term. This gives consumers the opportunity to outperform the market while assuming only half the risk of index downturns each term.

“We are excited to join forces with a solution-focused organization like Barnabas Capital,” said Tony Compton, Divisional Vice President of B/D and RIA Sales for Great American Life. “As the bull market rages on, people are growing nervous that a correction will happen soon. Many consumers are seeking products that provide some protection, but they don’t want to forfeit their opportunity for asset accumulation. Our variable-indexed annuities answer the call, allowing growth-focused clients to mitigate some downside risk.”

According to Joe Powell, President of Barnabas Capital, adding Great American’s products to their lineup was an easy decision.

“Great American has a great reputation in our industry and we are incredibly excited to work with them,” he said. “Their commitment to product simplicity, competitive solutions and their long history of financial strength makes them an ideal carrier. As evidenced by growing annuity industry sales, consumers are looking for financial solutions that help balance growth with a level of protection. Great American has a strong suite of variable-indexed annuities to address this need.”

Great American Life Insurance Company is a member of Great American Insurance Group and is rated “A+” by Standard & Poor’s and “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best for financial strength and operating performance.

Source: Company Press Release