Consumers can now access the GloveBox technology regardless of device
“Adding our web application is just another incremental step in making GloveBox available to all insurance policy holders across the US. We realize that being cross platform is vital to ensuring that our users can always access their insurance, regardless of the device that is being used. No longer will policy holders struggle with where to find what they need, when they need it. GloveBox is bringing ease and transparency with a platform that users can rely on and trust…and it’s only getting better.”
The company will round out its platforms with the release of its native Android app on the Google Play store in February.
Source: Company Press Release