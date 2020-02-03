Consumers can now access the GloveBox technology regardless of device

GloveBox Web Application. (Credit: GloveBox.)

GloveBox, the technology that aggregates portals of insurance carriers into one centralized location, adds a new platform for users. As the company continues down its path of a modern client experience for the insurance industry, it now allows for anyone to utilize its free service through a web application in addition to its iOS native app.

The availability of GloveBox on a computer or phone provides versatility and a one size fits all approach to customer service in the insurance industry. The technology itself includes unique infrastructure that can only be achieved by being directly connected to the insurance carriers themselves. The user experience includes convenient current and coming features such as billing, claims, updated policy documents and ID cards.

In addition to the free version, the highly anticipated GloveBox Agency white label product is available for independent agencies. This agent-geared technology allows agencies to provide their policyholders with a branded self-servicing experience never before seen in the space. This product is also highlighted by a groundbreaking client automation system which makes introduction of this tech and ongoing correspondence with agency policyholders seamless and effortless. GloveBox Agency is geared toward helping independent agents dramatically reduce service costs, increase retention and appeal to a mass segment of younger insurance buyers.