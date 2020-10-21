Established in 1928, R F Broadley offers both commercial lines and personal lines insurance policies for its customers in Yorkshire

Marshall Wooldridge, a subsidiary of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has acquired Messrs R F Broadley, a Yorkshire-based broking agency specialising in farm insurance, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1928 R F Broadley is owned and run by the vendors, David and Shirley Broadley, a husband and wife team. The firm has two offices in Masham and Leyburn, with a staff of 12.

The agency offers both commercial lines and personal lines of insurance policies including the smallest of policies such as individual travel insurance to large commercial risks.

Under its commercial lines, the firm offers farm and agricultural insurance, combined business insurance, commercial vehicle insurance.

Under its personal lines it offers private motor insurance, home insurance, pet & equine insurance and travel insurance.

Marshall Wooldridge managing director Geoff Kirk stated that the deal is a great next step towards the insurance broker’s continued growth drive.

Kirk said: “R F Broadley is a well-respected, long-established local family firm with a strong client base and great expertise, particularly in agriculture. David, Shirley and their team will all be remaining with the business, and we’re delighted to have them on board.”

David Broadley said: “This is very exciting news for us and our team, and we’re all looking forward to the opportunities it’s going to create. We have the benefit of more than 90 years of expertise as a family business and we’re delighted that Marshall Wooldridge has recognised the value that can bring.”

The deal represents Marshall Wooldridge’s second acquisition since it joined GRP

Global Risk Partners Group CEO Mike Bruce said: “This is Marshall Wooldridge’s second acquisition since they joined GRP and represents another success in terms of broadening their commercial scope and the breadth of expertise they can offer clients.”

Earlier this month, GRP’s Birrell Group which trades as Kingsway Insurance Services, had closed its acquisition of Home Counties Insurance Services (HCIS). It the second acquisition for the firm in the month, the first being Managed Risk Solutions.