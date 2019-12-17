Generali adds portable electronics insurance to the list of offerings and announces first partnership with the American retailer, My Essentials

Image: Generali building in Florence, Italy. Photo: Courtesy of Luigi-CC/Wikipedia.

Generali Specialty Insurance Division has partnered with US-based retailer My Essentials for the launch of insurance policies for portable electronics.

The division will provide insurance for portable electronics covering several common issues such as loss, theft and malfunctions.

A wide range of electronics produces including hearing aids, mobile phones, tablets, and gaming devices, among others, will be covered by the new insurance offering from the company.

Generali US Branch executive vice president and chief insurance officer Jose Luis Menéndez said: “We are very excited to begin offering our portable electronics solution to customers throughout the United States.

“By partnering with My Essentials, we will be able to provide users of their products with the necessary post purchase support for these sensitive electronic hearing devices. We will look to continue expanding this new offering to include other portable electronic products.”

Generali’s insurance product will be offered as post purchase

My Essentials is one of the largest network dealers for hearing devices in the US, will now offer Generali’s portable electronics insurance product as a post purchase for their electronic hearing devices.

The insurance will allow My Essentials customers to protect their hearing devices from theft, loss of product, and product malfunctions, the insurance company said.

My Essentials CEO Rick Frasier said: “We are excited to partner with an established insurer like Generali to continue providing our customers with the highest level of service possible, even after purchase. We look forward to working with Generali’s Specialty Insurance Division to provide our customers with everything they need to protect their investment in their hearing.”

Earlier this month, Generali through its Argentinian subsidiary La Caja signed an agreement with e-commerce operator Mercado Libre to distribute non-life insurance in Argentina.

By accessing Mercado Libre’s digital platform, Mercado Libre’s customers can now prepare quotes and underwrite LaCaja motor and home policies.