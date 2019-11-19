GEB is the worlds’ leading “captive and pooling” network by both gross premium and geographical representation

Generali Employee Benefits appoints MLC Life Insurance as new network partner in Australia. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

MLC Life Insurance has been appointed by Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) as the local Australian insurer for the network’s multinational clients (MNCs).

GEB is the worlds’ leading “captive and pooling” network by both gross premium and geographical representation. ‘Captive’ refers to the capability for larger MNCs to self-insure 100% of their global group insurance risk, whereas ‘pooling’ refers to the ability for them to spread their group insurance risk across multiple countries, and to share in any positive insurance experience via a dividend.

Effective from 1 January 2020, MLC Life Insurance will provide group cover for death, total and permanent disablement, income protection and access to its award-winning Best Doctors and Mental Health Navigator programs.

Sean McCormack, Chief of Group and Retail Partners, MLC Life Insurance, said, “MLC Life Insurance is delighted to be able to partner with GEB to support its clients here in Australia. We feel privileged to be working with such an influential employee benefits provider.

“Our team is focused on providing innovative health and wellness programs that corporate clients can tailor to their needs, as well as delivering our underlying insurance capabilities.

“As a member of the Nippon Life Insurance Group, we are significantly investing in our people, processes and technology to better serve our clients and their members. This deal underpins our strength in the group insurance market.”

Ludovic Bayard, General Manager and Thierry Mestach, GEB Chief Network Officer said: We’d like to give a warm welcome to our new network partner MLC Life insurance for Australia. We are delighted to introduce a top player in the Australian market for Life and Disability to our GEB clients.”

MLC Life Insurance currently provides group insurance for MLC Super, Maritime Super, Vision Super and Qantas Super, amongst others.

Source: Company Press Release