Through the app, the company will provide personal care services and insurance solutions powered by technology

Generali Deutschland joins forces with SDG Group and Binah.ai for developing the VitalSigns&Care app. (Credit: ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.)

Generali Deutschland has launched a new app called Generali VitalSigns&Care for enabling users to self-monitor vital parameters for getting customised insurance, prevention, and assistance services.

Generali Deutschland is the German subsidiary of Italy-based insurance firm Generali.

The new app gives users the scope to self-monitor four parameters, which include blood oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, heart rate, and heart rate variability. These can be done using a smartphone camera.

Through the new app, Generali Deutschland will provide personal care services and also insurance solutions powered by technology.

Generali VitalSigns&Care is planned to be launched during the first quarter of next year. The company will also explore options of launching the app in other countries.

The app has been designed by Generali in partnership with SDG Group, a consulting firm specialised in data analytics, and Binah.ai, an Israeli start-up with expertise in digital, video-based, artificial intelligence (AI) powered health and wellness monitoring solutions.

Generali Deutschland CEO Giovanni Liverani said: “As a trail-blazer in the global insurance market, with Generali VitalSigns&Care we put advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence to the service of our customers, in a way that is affordable, fast and easy.

“A new tool to promote prevention, which, as we learnt during the current Covid emergency, is of paramount importance, and to protect our customer’s life and health.”

Earlier this month, Generali reported a net profit of €1.29bn for the first nine months of 2020, a 40% decrease compared to €2.16bn reported for the same period of 2019.