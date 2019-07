Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (GEHA) today announces a new partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, reigning NFL MVP, Chiefs quarterback and new GEHA Official Brand Partner.

Image: GEHA announces exclusive multi-year partnership with Kansas City chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

“GEHA is proud to serve more than two million members nationwide, as one of the largest providers of health and dental plans for federal employees and their families,” said Darren Taylor, GEHA president and CEO. “The Kansas City area has been our home for 82 years. We’re honored to partner with our hometown team to fuel our organization’s local and national growth, enabling us to better serve our members.”

As the Exclusive Health Plan, Dental Plan and Vision Plan Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, GEHA will collaborate with the team on initiatives that empower communities and individuals to be healthy and well. A few examples of these initiatives include:

A new Chiefs Digital Wellness Program

Military Appreciation Initiatives

An updated Chiefs Sports Lab at Arrowhead

Fans will see GEHA’s partnership beginning immediately with a mix of both traditional and modern sponsorship elements for the 2019 season. The new Drum Deck at Arrowhead Stadium will be sponsored by GEHA, helping fans celebrate one of gameday’s best traditions. In addition, GEHA is becoming the presenting partner of the Chiefs new digital content series, The Franchise, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team in preparation for the 2019 season.

“Health and wellness are areas of focus for our organization and partnering with an industry leader like GEHA is an exciting opportunity for our team and the community,” said Kansas City Chiefs President, Mark Donovan. “As a local company with 82 years of serving its members, we’re honored to play a part in the continued growth of GEHA for its current and future members, as well as its employees. We are excited to watch this partnership evolve in the coming months and years, and we’re excited for how it will benefit Chiefs Kingdom.”

As GEHA’s Official Brand Partner, Mahomes will appear in television, digital and print advertising, launching this fall. He will also make appearances on behalf of the company at local community events.

“We are thankful to all of our federal employees for the great work they do on behalf of our country,” Mahomes said. “I’m impressed with GEHA’s focus on health and wellness for its members, and I love that the company is proud of its Kansas City roots. I’m excited for what’s to come with our partnership.”

Source: Company Press Release