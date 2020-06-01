The digital delivery platform from Future Generali India Life Insurance is said to integrate all the existing digital platforms used by agents, thereby bringing them all in one place

Future Generali India Life Insurance introduces digital delivery platform for agents amid Covid-19 outbreak. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Future Generali India Life Insurance said it has launched a 360-degree digital delivery platform for its agents to perform their daily business activities during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic without having to move from their present locations.

The digital delivery platform is said to integrate all the existing digital platforms used by agents, thereby bringing them all in one place. As a result, the whole process making is simplified and made smarter to work with, said the company.

Activities ranging from recruiting agents to identifying leads, generating interest, calling customers, enabling video chats or online conferences with customers, and eventually issuing a policy document, can all be carried out now using the integrated platform.

Future Generali India Life Insurance executive vice president and proprietary channels head Subhasish Acharya said: “The unprecedented global Covid-19 crisis caught businesses off guard and disrupted our routine. The new normal calls for businesses to adapt and adopt digital solutions at a faster pace.

“We are one of the few insurance players who worked on a solution using agile methodology and was quick to go to the market. With our integrated online platform for distributors, we are better off now to adapt to the new normal.”

The company is a life insurance joint venture between Indian conglomerate Future Group and Italian insurance major Generali. The partners have another joint venture in India called Future Generali India Insurance, which is engaged in offering non-life insurance solutions.

Last year, Generali Group completed the acquisition of an additional stake of 23.5% each in the two joint ventures. Currently, the Italian insurance group has a 49% stake each in the two Indian insurance joint ventures with Future Group.

The life insurance joint venture, which is said to have operations across 117 branches, offers a variety of solutions for the financial security of customers and enterprises.