Fusion Risk Management, a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, announced today the launch of its Fusion Connector for Everbridge Risk Intelligence – powered by NC4, further extending its long-time partnership with Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management. The Connector provides a managed integration between Fusion’s risk management, business resilience, and crisis management SaaS solution and Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center (RIMC), formerly NC4. The result for enterprise crisis management and business resilience professionals is greater visibility, streamlined work processes, and faster response and recovery from critical business disruptions.

“The threats that organizations are facing across the world are continually evolving, meaning that staying informed of critical events that may have an adverse effect could be the difference between business success or failure,” said Cory Cowgill, Chief Technology Officer at Fusion Risk Management. “It’s no secret that when an incident occurs, seconds count and organizations need the most up-to-date and accurate information to properly assess and initiate a plan. The new Fusion Connector with Everbridge will not only strengthen our partnership but bring valuable critical event management technology and real-time insight to organizations so they can determine the best course of action to address impacts fast.”

With worldwide incidents continually changing the landscape and presenting evolving threats, having the most up-to-date and accurate information integrated seamlessly into an enterprise risk management and business resilience program is vital to rapidly assessing and successfully managing comprehensive response. Fusion customers and users can now access their Everbridge incident data, checked by Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center analysts, to support the management of their safety, security and incident measures in the Fusion Framework® System™.

The Fusion Connector for Everbridge enables enterprise organizations to:

View Everbridge RIMC alerts in Fusion Framework System incident maps to establish situational awareness across all assets, resources, and third-parties located in defined regions

Quickly evaluate critical business processes throughout the enterprise impacted by disruptive events, and initiate relevant incident response activities based on dynamic contingency plans maintained in the Fusion Framework System

Generate comprehensive real-time and after-action reporting to fully evaluate response time and effectiveness, business impacts and recovery processes

“We look forward to the evolution of our partnership with Fusion and building on the success of the past two years to assist organizations in further automating business continuity plans and incident response processes during critical events,” said Karl Kotalik, Vice President and General Manager for Everbridge Risk Intelligence. “By combining the strength of Everbridge’s real-time threat intelligence, powered by NC4, with the agility and flexibility offered by Fusion Framework to plan for and manage any situation, organizations will be able to access timely and actionable information to mitigate the impact of external incidents and risks.”

Fusion and Everbridge have been in partnership since 2015, working together to deliver integrated critical communications for enterprise organizations. In August 2019, Everbridge announced the acquisition of NC4, a leading global provider of threat intelligence solutions that help businesses, government organization, and communities better manage and mitigate the impact of critical events.