Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, continues to innovate to meet consumer’s needs by adding coverage options to protect home electronics and smart devices through its American Home Shield and HSA brands.

Image: Frontdoor launches innovative electronics and smart device coverage with its American Home Shield and HSA Brands. Photo: courtesy of David Schwarzenberg from Pixabay.

The coverage is administered by Asurion, a global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology. Electronics coverage plans are currently available in 48 states through American Home Shield and HSA, with plans to add California in the coming months.

This coverage offering comes at a time when consumers own more technology than ever, and smart home technology integration is becoming the norm. By 2021, homeowners are expected to own over 20 connected devices in their homes, according to industry estimates.

Homeowners can now protect an unlimited number of eligible devices in their homes such as computers, tablets, televisions, home theater systems and gaming systems, as well as select smart products such as thermostats, home security cameras, doorbells and other smart technologies, by simply adding electronics coverage to any home service plan offered by American Home Shield or HSA.

“More than two million customers already depend on us to protect and repair their major home systems and appliances through our home service plans, and our new electronics coverage option is another way we are working to take the hassle out of home ownership,” said Rex Tibbens, president and chief executive officer of Frontdoor.

“Today, consumers are presented with opportunities to buy electronics protection plans at the point of sale, but the cost of multiple plans adds up quickly – and you have a narrow window of time to buy them. Plus, it can be confusing and frustrating to keep up with the different plans and providers if you ever need to file a claim. Our optional electronics coverage means homeowners have one less thing to worry about in their homes.”

With the Electronics Plan by Asurion, eligible qualifying devices will be repaired or replaced in the event of a mechanical or electrical failure, including those due to defects in materials and workmanship, normal wear and tear and failures due to power surges. Service fees and limitations may apply.

Source: Company Press Release