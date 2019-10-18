DevConnect is a new Guidewire developer platform providing insurers easy access to innovative solutions that will enable business acceleration and is supported by both Guidewire and participating Solution partners

Image: The FRISS add-on will deliver plug-and-play access to real-time fraud scoring. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

FRISS, the global provider of AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for the P&C insurance industry, today announced that the company is the first Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Solution Partner that is leveraging Guidewire DevConnect™ to develop an add-on for fraud and risk management related claims support.

The FRISS add-on will deliver plug-and-play access to real-time fraud scoring. Insurers can now deploy the fraud solution quickly and without cumbersome IT projects. The add-on is designed to deliver processing efficiencies by enabling the insurer to immediately stop the payment of fraudulent claims, with a combination of out-of-the-box risk and fraud indicators and powerful AI techniques such as predictive models, network analysis, and text mining.

DevConnect is a new Guidewire developer platform providing insurers easy access to innovative solutions that will enable business acceleration and is supported by both Guidewire and participating Solution partners.

The Friss add-on is designed to allow Guidewire customers to deploy the FRISS solution in just minutes without any programming involved. Two-way data transfer will be seamless, providing a FRISS Score and actionable insights in real time. This will help staff make the best decisions quickly, while enabling straight-through processing of legitimate claims.

Carriers are looking for ways to accelerate the delivery of leading-edge technology capabilities to enhance their core systems. By launching DevConnect, Guidewire raised the bar with an all-new integration framework. The FRISS add-on for fraud detection will feature a seamless plug-and-play integration, decreased implementation timelines, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support—enabling carriers to focus on innovation and growth. Risk scores and screening details will be fully embedded as UI elements in Guidewire ClaimCenter™ and predefined business functions guarantee a future-proof integration.

Source: Company Press Release