DevConnect is a new Guidewire developer platform providing insurers easy access to innovative solutions that will enable business acceleration and is supported by both Guidewire and participating Solution partners
FRISS, the global provider of AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for the P&C insurance industry, today announced that the company is the first Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Solution Partner that is leveraging Guidewire DevConnect™ to develop an add-on for fraud and risk management related claims support.
The FRISS add-on will deliver plug-and-play access to real-time fraud scoring. Insurers can now deploy the fraud solution quickly and without cumbersome IT projects. The add-on is designed to deliver processing efficiencies by enabling the insurer to immediately stop the payment of fraudulent claims, with a combination of out-of-the-box risk and fraud indicators and powerful AI techniques such as predictive models, network analysis, and text mining.
The Friss add-on is designed to allow Guidewire customers to deploy the FRISS solution in just minutes without any programming involved. Two-way data transfer will be seamless, providing a FRISS Score and actionable insights in real time. This will help staff make the best decisions quickly, while enabling straight-through processing of legitimate claims.
Carriers are looking for ways to accelerate the delivery of leading-edge technology capabilities to enhance their core systems. By launching DevConnect, Guidewire raised the bar with an all-new integration framework. The FRISS add-on for fraud detection will feature a seamless plug-and-play integration, decreased implementation timelines, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support—enabling carriers to focus on innovation and growth. Risk scores and screening details will be fully embedded as UI elements in Guidewire ClaimCenter™ and predefined business functions guarantee a future-proof integration.
