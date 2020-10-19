The regulator is asking for feedback on what arrangements should be followed after 31 October 2020

The FCA has been urged to reconsider its position on winding down vital protections like payment deferrals. (Credit: FCA)

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published new guidance on how companies should help customers facing financial difficulty caused by Covid-19.

The new proposals follows the temporary measures that were published in May 2020.

The regulator is asking for feedback to be submitted by 20 October on what arrangements should be followed after 31 October 2020.

Under the new proposals, consumers who have already had a payment deferral as well as those newly in financial difficulty will still receive support as per their requirements.

The FCA said, measures for insurance arrangements would include reassessing the risk profile of the customer to see whether they could be offered lower monthly payments, considering whether other products may suit them in a better manner, and help to avoid cancelling cover that the customer requires.

Customers who hold premium finance credit regulated agreements could be given more time to repay debts and some charges could be reduced or waived.

New guidance differs from measures previously put in place

The FCA said the new guidance differs from measures previously put in place as companies will not be expected to proactively contact all consumers who miss payments. Firms should still consider whether it may be appropriate to contact them to offer support and consider customers’ vulnerabilities.

Companies are required to make the different options available to consumers clear in their communications, including on their websites and apps, and encourage them to make contact if they are facing financial difficulties, the FCA said.

Commenting on the FCA proposals, Which? head of money Gareth Shaw said: “While the FCA is rightly proposing guidance for firms to continue supporting customers struggling as a result of coronavirus, it’s very concerning that the regulator is no longer requiring insurers to proactively contact those who miss a payment.

“Customers missing payments are likely to be vulnerable, and firms should be doing everything they can to engage with and support those who need it most.”