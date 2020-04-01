Falvey Cargo Underwriting and Falvey Shippers Insurance have expanded capacity by partnering with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (Nationwide). This partnership allows Falvey to continue to increase capacity and continue to provide best-in-class, flexible cargo solutions for their clients. All new accounts underwritten April 1, 2020 forward, will be quoted including Falvey’s Nationwide facility.

President and CEO of Falvey companies, Mike Falvey, says, “As an industry leader in writing marine cargo, Falvey continues to position our Group for growth moving forward. We are delighted and proud to have Nationwide ‘on our side’ to continue that growth.”

Nationwide will extend both Admitted and Non-Admitted solutions for Falvey programs.

“Nationwide is proud to partner with Falvey and expand our Ocean Marine offerings with an industry leader in the cargo space,” says Heather Schenker, VP of Brokerage.

Nationwide joins Falvey’s unparalleled security panel comprised of Lloyd’s of London and Beazley Insurance Company Inc. Falvey Cargo is the largest cargo cover note holder at Lloyd’s and also offers US Admitted paper through Beazley, both rated ‘A Excellent’ by A.M. Best. Through these partnerships, Falvey Cargo provides the highest capacity in the market, with the industry’s highest in-house binding authority of $50M.