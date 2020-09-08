The new Etihad Wellness programme covers the medical expenses or quarantine costs for the guests diagnosed with Covid-19, while they are flying with Etihad

Etihad Airways offers Covid-19 insurance cover. (Credit: Etihad Airways.)

UAE’s national airline Etihad Airways has launched new Covid-19 global wellness insurance cover, under the airlines’ new health and hygiene programme, dubbed Etihad Wellness.

The new Covid-19 insurance covers the medical expenses or quarantine costs for the guests diagnosed with Covid-19, while they are flying with Etihad.

The airline is introducing the global Covid-19 insurance cover, in partnership with France-based insurance firm AXA, and builds on the strict measures under its Etihad Wellness programme.

AXA Partners Asia, Middle-East, Turkey and Africa chief executive officer Adelane Mecellem said: “At AXA, we are focused on improving the customer experience and wellness of individuals during these times.

“As such, we are proud to partner with one of the world’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways, and provide their extensive loyal travellers with new protection solutions when needed most.”

The Covid-19 global wellness insurance covers medical costs and quarantine costs

The Covid-19 insurance coverage under Etihad Wellness programme is applicable for all Etihad tickets, travelling between 7 September and 31 December 2020 regardless of their booking date

Guests with existing bookings will be automatically enrolled in the programme, and the insurance is valid across the world, for 31 days from the first day of travel.

If a person diagnosed with Covid-19 while he is away from home, the airline’s Covid-19 global wellness insurance covers medical costs up to €150,000 and quarantine costs up to €100 per day, for 14 days, in case of a person diagnosed positive.

Etihad Airways sales and distribution senior vice president Duncan Bureau said: “The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority, during and beyond the flight.

“This additional cover will not only instil confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected. As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle-free.”