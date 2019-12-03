With over 25 years of experience within the insurance industry, David Plowman AIIRSM has been specialising in Risk Management for over 18 years with both major international insurance brokers and insurers

Erskine Murray launches dedicated risk management service. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

We are delighted to announce the launch of Erskine Murray’s new Risk Management function which is being led by David Plowman AIIRSM, our newly appointed Risk Management Executive.

With over 25 years of experience within the insurance industry, David Plowman AIIRSM has been specialising in Risk Management for over 18 years with both major international insurance brokers and insurers.

Alan Wheeler ACII, Managing Director, shared: “I am delighted to announce the debut of Erskine Murray’s dedicated Risk Management service. As our clients’ needs continue to evolve and diversify, it is essential that we are able to offer integrated services that work in tandem to reduce our clients’ risk and increase their resilience.”

Alan continued: “We are always looking for ways to offer additional value to our clients. With our recent regional expansion and a number of culturally-aligned acquisitions, our sustainable business growth has enabled us to offer a holistic risk management service that is underpinned by David’s vast experience and client-centric approach.”

David Plowman AIIRSM, Risk Management Executive, added: “I am pleased to have joined Erskine Murray as the lead on their Risk Management service. For change to become successfully embedded, any risk management initiatives must be completely aligned to each client’s needs and this ethos is entirely reflected in Erskine Murray’s approach to client service.”

David continued: “Our Risk Management service takes the time to truly understand our clients’ organisational culture, risk appetite and potential exposures, which leads to meaningful outcomes and the protection of the viability of our clients’ businesses.”

Source: Company Press Release