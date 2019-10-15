She is currently the vice president of agency and product marketing in the sales and marketing division

Erie Insurance has named Karen Rugare to the position of vice president of customer service operations and strategy, effective October 17.

Rugare began her career at ERIE 20 years ago as a media and government relations specialist. She was promoted to the sales and agency division as promotions supervisor and later to assistant vice president and marketing department manager. She is currently the vice president of agency and product marketing in the sales and marketing division.

“I am excited to welcome Karen to the customer service division as the new leader for our customer care team,” said Patrick Burns, senior vice president of the customer service division. “Karen’s unique skills and experience, her passion and her proven ability to lead transformational change efforts make her an ideal choice.”

Rugare received her undergraduate degree from Edinboro University and earned her master’s in organizational leadership at Mercyhurst University. She also obtained a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and designations including Certified Insurance Counselor and Associate in Customer Service.

