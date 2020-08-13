ERIExpress Life has a simple application process with less number of health questions, and Erie Insurance auto insurance customers can get the policy issued within minutes

ERIExpress Life helps customers get life insurance quickly and easily. (Credit: Erie Insurance Group.)

US-based insurance services provider Erie Family Life has introduced its new quick-issue term and whole life insurance product, dubbed ERIExpress Life.

Erie Family Life said that its new product offering has been designed to provide its customers with rapid and easy life insurance purchase experience.

Also, ERIExpress Life has a simple application process with less number of health questions. Erie Insurance auto insurance customers can get the policy issued within minutes, by completing the whole process while speaking to their ERIE agent over phone.

ERIExpress Life allows customers to select different term or whole life policies

The insurance company said that its ERIExpress Life provides the customers with an option to select from different term or whole life policies, with coverage amounts ranging between $10,000 and $500,000.

Erie Family Life Insurance is engaged in providing auto, home, life and retirement, property, and liability insurance services to its customers in the US.

Erie Family Life senior vice president Louis Colaizzo said: “ERIExpress Life is a breakthrough product that removes many of the reasons people put off something as important as protecting their family’s future with a life insurance policy. If you have little or no life insurance coverage because you think the process is lengthy and complicated, then ERIExpress Life is the answer for you.

“Within a few minutes, you get service with a human touch and protection that is backed by a long history of financial strength. If you have people who depend on you, you need life insurance. Life insurance can help cover many different expenses, including mortgage or rent payments, auto loans, medical bills, education costs or final expenses.”