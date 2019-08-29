ERGO Germany implemented the solution in the personal motor, property and liability lines of business

Image: ERGO Germany goes live with FRISS to enable AI powered customer service improvements. Photo: courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

FRISS, the worldwide provider of AI-powered fraud and risk solutions for the P&C insurance industry, today announced that ERGO Germany successfully completed the implementation of the FRISS solution to fasten their claims management process. ERGO is part of Munich Re and is one of the major insurance groups in Germany and Europe, with about 40.000 people working for the group and a total premium income of 19 billion euros. FRISS supported ERGO Germany in their process of digital transformation and enables ERGO Germany to leverage artificial intelligence to optimize their portfolio and fasten the claims management process in order to provide an even better customer service.

ERGO Germany implemented the solution in the personal motor, property and liability lines of business. The implementation followed the successful FRISS projects at ERGO in Austria, Greece and Lithuania. As ERGO Germany processes around 90.000 screenings each month, the use of real-time risk assessment to enable a smooth experience for the customer was a key factor in the project.

Nicola Virzi, General Manager FRISS DACH, stated: “It is fantastic to see that our long-term partnership with ERGO added a new chapter to our cooperation. Their vision of supporting the honest customer in the best possible way with state-of-the-art digital initiatives is a perfect match with FRISS. We are delighted to contribute to their digital transformation program and speed up the claims management process with our AI powered risk assessment solution for their claims departments.”

Source: Company Press Release

