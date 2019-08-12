EPIC’s Vanbridge business, is focused on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients, and solving risk related issues utilizing insurance

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the acquisition of Trumark Insurance & Financial Services, a Pleasanton, CA-based Brokerage/General Agency specializing in the institutional financial advisory market.

The acquisition will bring Trumark into EPIC’s growing Financial Services Practice and will complement the offerings of EPIC’s Vanbridge business, which focuses on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients, and solving risk related issues utilizing insurance and alternative capital.

“The addition of Trumark is an exciting step forward for EPIC’s Financial Services business, and an excellent opportunity to mutually build on each other’s success,” said Peter Garvey, CEO of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants. “This transaction furthers our commitment to building our Financial Services Practice across the country, and we are delighted that the Trumark team has elected to join us on this journey.”

“I’m very proud of the company we’ve built over the last 20 years and believe that joining EPIC is the ideal path forward,” said Tim Bellig, Principal of Trumark.

Added Tom Bellig, also a Principal of Trumark, “Joining EPIC provides us with an extraordinary, complementary portfolio of products and services as well as a significant distribution opportunity.”

“We are excited about what this acquisition means for our evolving Financial Services Practice,” said Mitchell K. Smith, Managing Principal of Vanbridge, an EPIC company. “The addition of Trumark gives EPIC and the Vanbridge business greater depth, scale, and flexibility, allowing our team to further leverage the best-in-class solutions we continue to assemble for the benefit of our clients.”

The transaction closed August 1, 2019 and terms were not disclosed.