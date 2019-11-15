The acquisition of Atlanta, Georgia-based Prime Risk Partners was announced last month

Image: EPIC completes acquisition of Prime Risk Partners. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a San Francisco-based insurance brokerage firm, has completed the acquisition of Prime Risk Partners.

Announced last month, the acquisition of Prime Risk Partners is expected to strengthen EPIC’s position as one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokerage in the country.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Prime Risk Partners offers tailored solutions to help their clients manage a wide range of risks. The firm is claimed to be taking a highly consultative approach to commercial insurance, personal insurance, risk management and employee benefits consulting services.

The acquisition of Prime Risk Partners adds experienced insurance professionals to EPIC’s team.

Prime Risk Partners president and co-founder Adam Meyerowitz said: “We are pleased the transaction closed exactly as anticipated. We are thrilled to begin our EPIC journey with our new partners.”

EPIC president Steve Denton said: “The cultural fit between Prime Risk Partners and EPIC has been apparent in every interaction we have had with all of their teammates. We are already collaborating to bring the combined expertise and breadth of service offerings to our collective clients.”

Prime Risk Partners’ professionals will continue to offer services from their existing locations.

Initially, Prime Risk Partners will operate as Prime Risk Partners – an EPIC Company, with its operating leadership and insurance professionals offering services from their existing locations.

At the time of the announcement of the deal, Prime Risk Partners chairman and CEO Bret Quigley said: “Our partners have been delivering strategic guidance and service around the risk management, insurance and benefit consulting needs of our clients for decades.

“Joining EPIC will allow us to deliver an even broader and deeper set of capabilities and added value to our clients with the same commitment to excellence that has always been a hallmark of our partners.”

Founded in 2007, EPIC has grown to become one of the largest retail insurance brokers in the US. The company has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the US, providing property and casualty, employee benefits, specialty programs, and private client solutions to its clients.