Founded 35 years ago by Gerald F. Zoller CPCU, CIC, AU, American Heritage has developed a reputation as a leading independent property and casualty insurance agency based in Carroll County, Maryland

Ensurise merges with American Heritage Insurance Agency. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Effective October 1st, 2020, independent insurance agency Ensurise announced its merger with the property & casualty insurance brokerage operations of American Heritage Insurance Agency, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago by Gerald F. Zoller CPCU, CIC, AU, American Heritage has developed a reputation as a leading independent property and casualty insurance agency based in Carroll County, Maryland. Gerry Zoller, Chairman, and Heather Zoller, CIC, President & CEO, lead a dedicated staff of professionals providing all lines of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance.

“As leaders in their application of ever-expanding insurance knowledge, the American Heritage team has close ties with many long-term clients who highly regard their personal service and close attention to detail,” said Ensurise Managing Member, Jonathan Nobil. “Gerry’s recent service as Chairman of the Independent Insurance Agents of Maryland (Big ‘I’ Maryland) and the efforts of the AHIA team to earn advanced insurance degrees exemplify dedication to their craft and to improving the quality of insurance advice and resources within their community. The American Heritage team brings decades of insurance talent, knowledge and expertise, and we are thrilled to be partners as we continue to deliver on their commitment to detail and unparalleled service.”

“As I considered trends in the marketplace and thought about the next step for our company, it became clear to me that it would be a challenge to find a partner that would understand our culture and the way we do business,” said Gerry Zoller. “The partnership approach to agency perpetuation offered by Ensurise was appealing to us. The leadership at Ensurise seemed to fully understand, appreciate, and respect our values, priorities, and history. We are excited to be an early and integral part of Ensurise’s growth plans and look forward to assisting with that effort.”

American Heritage Insurance Agency will continue to operate from its Eldersburg, MD location.

Source: Company Press Release