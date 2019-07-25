The new products offer full terrorism and sabotage cover for businesses and a range of policy extensions, including non-damage business interruption, denial of access and loss of attraction.

Image: The new products offer full terrorism and sabotage cover for businesses. Photo: Courtesy of Ensurance UK Limited.

Ensurance, the specialist MGA and Lloyd’s Coverholder have extended its Terrorism and Sabotage offering to the US and Australian markets.

Launched in the UK in May this year and backed by ‘A (Excellent)’ rated Company and Lloyd’s market capacity, the products focus on the property markets in both countries.

The new products offer full terrorism and sabotage cover for businesses and a range of policy extensions, including non-damage business interruption, denial of access and loss of attraction.

Tim James, CEO of Ensurance commented: “The response we’ve received from brokers since launching our terrorism & sabotage offering to the UK property market has been considerable. This has enabled us to bring forward our plans to expand our product to the US and Australia where we’ve identified a similar challenge in terms of a lack of existing facilities that provide the required extensions of cover. We hope to replicate the early success our terrorism and sabotage underwriting team has achieved in the UK as we continue to grow the range and geographic reach of our book.”

Source: Company Press Release.