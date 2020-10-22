Eastern Insurance Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today that it acquired the assets of the Auburn Insurance Agency, Inc., a full-service, family-owned insurance agency based in Massachusetts.

Founded in 1982 by President Janice Ryan, Auburn Insurance specializes in complex commercial insurance coverage program placement and management. The agency is supported by Austin Ryan, and technology that includes a client portal and third party backroom process outsourcing center to seamlessly administer insurance programs. It provides the highest quality property and casualty insurance programs for individuals and businesses in a 16 state program focus.

“Since founding Auburn Insurance Agency 38 years ago, Jan Ryan has received many honors for unique insurance programs, all distinguished by a commitment to outstanding customer service delivery,” said John Koegel, President and CEO of Eastern Insurance Group LLC. “Her practice areas, which include specialty niches in real estate, fraternal organizations, non-profits, and commercial insurance, complement our existing practices and others where we are looking to grow, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Eastern Insurance family.”

Janice Ryan, Auburn’s President, added, “Eastern Insurance is well versed in program business and insuring complex insurance risks, and offers a wonderful platform and supporting resources to enhance our specialty offerings. We share a commitment to serving our customers with excellence and bringing good to the community, and I look forward to joining the team.”

The transaction is effective October 1, 2020 and marks the 31st acquisition for Eastern Insurance since 2002.