The unified solution encompasses policy, billing, and claims functionality, as well as agent and policyholder portals

Image: Eastern Alliance Insurance selects Insurity. Photo: Courtesy of bridgesward/Pixabay

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, a domestic casualty insurance group specializing in workers’ compensation insurance and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProAssurance Corporation, will adopt the company’s Workers’ CompXPress Suite. The unified solution encompasses policy, billing, and claims functionality, as well as agent and policyholder portals. Eastern employees, agency partners, and policyholders will experience improved user experience and operational efficiencies.

“We have a strategic goal to invest in modern technology to simplify operations for employees across the business, and to deliver optimized experiences to agency partners and policyholders at every touchpoint,” said Harry Talbert, senior vice president of information technology at Eastern Alliance Insurance Group. “We conducted a rigorous and expansive RFP process, and Insurity showcased an unrivaled combination of robust system functionality, deep insurance expertise, platform flexibility, and experience in cloud deployments.”

Eastern Alliance currently uses multiple legacy systems in policy administration, billing, and claims, and initially sought to replace only their claims system. The insurer quickly realized the benefits of replacing all systems with a fully-integrated cloud-hosted platform that streamlines data capture and workflow, as well as offering customizable dashboards and analytics tools for improved data-driven decision making and enhanced reporting capabilities.

“We’re excited to work with Eastern Alliance to create a more streamlined and robust workflow to enhance their operational efficiencies,” said Michele Shepard, chief revenue officer at Insurity. “Insurity’s cloud platform, which is supported by the largest API ecosystem in the industry, will also allow Eastern Alliance to optimize their security and scalability and have the infrastructure in place to support current and future digital initiatives.”

The Workers’ CompXPress Suite is purpose-built for monoline workers’ compensation insurers and self-insured groups of all sizes, and is based on Insurity’s deep industry expertise.

Source: Company Press Release