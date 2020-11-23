Assurity will become Ease’s latest EaseConnect partner, enabling brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data and changes directly from Ease to Assurity

Ease and Assurity partner to improve employee benefits experience. (Credit: Nappiness from Pixabay)

Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, has partnered with Assurity, to provide brokers and business owners with better access to employee benefits.

“We are pleased to partner with Ease to provide increased data connectivity that is so vital to our brokers,” said Todd Reimers, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “Assurity has never been more focused on our mission of helping people through difficult times, and we are committed to simplifying and streamlining the benefits process for our brokers, their clients and employees.”

With this connection, Assurity will become Ease’s latest EaseConnect partner, enabling brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data and changes directly from Ease to Assurity. Businesses now have round-the-clock access to information and an easier, modern way of updating their benefit selections to best fit their needs.

“Ease’s new partnership with Assurity signals a continued commitment to improving the employee benefits experience,” said David Reid, CEO of Ease. “With this year’s open enrollment season in mind, brokers and their clients will benefit from the new partnership between Ease and Assurity, enabling us to better serve them as we work together in defining the next normal.”

Source: Company Press Release