Eagle Guarantee Focus Series offers alternatives for principal protection, growth potential

Eagle Life launches new fixed annuity product series. (Credit: Pixabay/Nattanan Kanchanaprat)

Eagle Life Insurance Company, a leading annuity provider that specializes in safe, innovative retirement options, announces the addition of three- and five-year fixed annuity products. The all-new Eagle Guarantee Focus Series is a stable-money alternative designed for clients who desire both safety of principal and growth potential, especially during times of market volatility. The new single premium deferred annuity product series joins a robust line of fixed annuities from Eagle Life.

“Navigating the highs and lows of the market can bring about a lot of uncertainty and indecision,” said Stu Bergoine, Vice President – Head of Eagle Life Sales. “The stable-money product options we provide reflect our dedication to excellence in customer service, conservative investment approach and principal protection of hard-earned dollars.”

Eagle Guarantee Focus 3 and Eagle Guarantee Focus 5 – both available now – offer clients competitive fixed rates of 2.1% and 2.5%, respectively. The product series also offers tax-deferred growth, three- and five-year surrender charge schedules, terminal illness and nursing care riders included at no cost and a free withdrawal option.

“With the Eagle Guarantee Focus Series, we’re excited to offer fixed annuity products that are flexible and ensure principal protection through market uncertainty,” said Anant Bhalla, CEO of Eagle Life. “We look forward to helping people with their financial security concerns and providing them with stable-money options for their retirement portfolio.”

