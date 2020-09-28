The two companies will continue their cooperation in fund sales and in the development of unit-linked insurance products, which has existed since 2001, in the future

Aerial view of Quai Zurich (Credit: Zurich.)

DWS Group and Zurich Germany have extended their strategic partnership in the unit-linked retail business in Germany early by 10 years until the year 2032. The companies will thus continue their successful cooperation in fund sales and in the development of unit-linked insurance products, which has existed since 2001, in the future. The close and trusting partnership, which has already led to the development of exclusive product innovations, particularly in the case of unit-linked solutions, is expected to contribute to the further growth of the inflows and the assets under management of DWS in the future.

“Zurich is one of our most important strategic partners. We are therefore very pleased to be able to continue and further expand our trusting cooperation in the long term. Our focus will remain on offering Zurich and its customers first-class, innovative products and services that meet their needs and cope with challenging markets”, said Dirk Goergen, member of the Executive Board of DWS Group and, as Head of Client Coverage Division, responsible for sales management and the global sales strategy.

“We are pleased to extend our exclusive partnership for another ten years. This is a confirmation of our long and trusting relationship with DWS. With this agreement, we continue to ensure that our customers have exclusive access to innovative fund and investment products with a high performance also under ESG criteria. Our partnership with DWS will help us to strengthen and expand our position as one of the leading providers of unit-linked pension solutions in Germany”, said Dr. Carsten Schildknecht, CEO of Zurich Germany.

DWS ranks third globally among insurance asset managers (source: Insurance Investment Outsourcing Report 2020), offering its global client-base individual solutions for their investment needs from a broad range of products. The asset manager ranks first in the German market for unit-linked insurance products, with a 41 percent market share.

