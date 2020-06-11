Duck Creek Technologies bagged the investment from new investors Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management and Whale Rock Capital Management, alongside previous investors

US insurtech company Duck Creek Technologies rakes in $230m investment. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Duck Creek Technologies has secured an investment of $230m from various investors for further expansion of its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based enterprise software solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry.

The US-based insurtech company bagged the investment from new investors Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management and Whale Rock Capital Management, alongside previous investors.

Duck Creek Technologies said that it will utilise the proceeds for continued investment into its business expansion, with a focus on extending the capabilities of its SaaS solutions. The company will also use the new capital to repurchase equity from certain existing investors.

The insurtech firm said that the new investment comes at a time when it has been continuously investing heavily in product development and global expansion.

Duck Creek Technologies CEO comments on the new investment

Duck Creek Technologies CEO Michael Jackowski said: “The partnership of these new investors with Duck Creek speaks to the momentum we have achieved as the SaaS leader in P&C core systems and the opportunities we see ahead.

“Our Platform’s performance, particularly during these recent months, has shown the industry that SaaS can deliver new levels of value. We see growing opportunity for Duck Creek as more insurers accelerate their adoption of SaaS solutions for their core systems.”

In December 2019, the company raised $120m funding from Dragoneer Investment Group, funds advised by Neuberger Berman, Insight Partners, and Temasek.

Duck Creek Technologies was established in 2016 as a new and independent company after funds advised by private equity advisory firm Apax Partners purchased a 60% stake from Accenture in the insurtech business. Accenture at that time retained a 40% stake and presently remains a key investor in the insurtech company based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company’s suite of SaaS-based core system solutions is said to give open and highly-configurable applications to insurance carriers for major areas of their businesses, including policy administration, analytics, billing, claims, distribution management, industry content, and also reinsurance management.

Duck Creek Technologies’ enterprise SaaS solution Duck Creek OnDemand is said to help insurance carriers in navigating uncertainty and in seizing opportunities in the market faster than their competitors.