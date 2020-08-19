California based insurance team joins national broker

AssuredPartners announces acquisition of Hatter, Williams & Purdy Insurance Marketing. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

AssuredPartners, Inc. is delighted to announce Hatter, Williams & Purdy Insurance Marketing, Inc. of Carlsbad, CA has joined AssuredPartners. The devoted team of 15 will remain under the operational leadership of Agency President Scott Purdy. The agency currently reports $2.5 million in annualized revenues.

Scott Purdy stated, “The primary focus of Hatter, Williams & Purdy is to provide outstanding customer service. We have never worked for the insurance company; we work for our clients. We have always represented a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies and with our new partner, AssuredPartners – we will be able to offer additional products and services to our clients and community.”

“Since their founding in 1947, Hatter, Williams & Purdy has been a staple in the North San Diego and Riverside County communities,” stated AssuredPartners Western Regional President Greg Van Ness. “Their decision to lead with their values has created a core client base that we are truly thrilled to welcome into our operations.”

AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley said, “Finding alignment with corporate culture and client-focus is essential to joining AssuredPartners. We are pleased to have found that with our newest partner Hatter, Williams & Purdy Insurance. Aligning our teams to deliver the best services for our clients with innovative insurance solutions is key to our partnership.”

Source: Company Press Release