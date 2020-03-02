Underwritten by Chubb, the bank’s individual customers can sign up for COVID-19 Hospital Cash Plan from 1-21 March

Image: DBS Bank Branch on Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong. (Credit: Wikipedia/Juntung.)

DBS Hong Kong today announced it has partnered with Chubb Insurance Hong Kong Limited to offer its individual customers complimentary insurance coverage in relation to COVID-19.

Launching on 1 March, the COVID-19 Hospital Cash Plan is a 30-day free cover that provides daily cash benefits for hospital and ICU stays in relation to COVID-19. It also provides worldwide coverage for policyholders who must travel during this period1. Customers who are Hong Kong residents aged 18 years and above can register for the free COVID-19 Hospital Cash Plan for themselves. If the customer enrolls online for the MyShield Hospital Income family plan, the free COVID-19 Hospital Cash Plan will automatically be extended to their immediate family members2. There is no age limit for family members, although the plan can only insure those who are six months and older, and family members do not have to be DBS customers.

Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 while being covered by the COVID-19 Hospital Cash plan will receive HK$600 per day of hospitalisation (maximum for 14 days), and a lump sum of HK$6,000 upon admission to the ICU2.

The COVID-19 Hospital Cash Plan is available for customers to sign up online from 1-21 March. The 30-day free cover commences on the next calendar day of application (“Commencement date”) and will expire automatically. Should customers wish to extend their coverage beyond 30 days, they can choose to purchase additional coverage with the MyShield Hospital Income family plan at the same time upon online enrolment of COVID-19 Hospital Cash Plan.

The offer of free COVID-19 Hospital Cash Plan insurance coverage for all DBS customers is part of the Bank’s overall community relief and support efforts during this difficult time.

Source: Company Press Release