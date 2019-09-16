Based in Ohio, Frontier Adjusters provides national field claims adjusting services across all the US states and parts of Canada

British insurance firm Davies Group has acquired US-based multi-line independent claims adjusting provider Frontier Adjusters for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition of the Ohio-based company marks the first major US claims deal for Davies.

Established in 1957, Frontier Adjusters offers national field claims adjusting services in all 50 US states and some regions in Canada to its clients via its network of franchised locations.

The company is said to specialise in all major property, casualty and auto insurance claim types.

Its multi-line claims management platform, FACTS, is claimed to help in end-to-end claims lifecycle management, which includes automated intelligent loss-intake, integrated reporting, intuitive workflow management, and claim tracking.

Frontier Adjusters senior vice president Milo Bolender said: “I look forward to working with those customers we have in common and to being able to offer these services to Davies’ wider client base to drive future growth and opportunities for Frontier and our franchisees.

“Being part of a global business means more opportunities for our staff and their career development. Our Frontier team will benefit from access to unique Davies’ initiatives such as the Disruptive Thinking Innovation Lab and the Davies Foundation.”

Frontier Adjusters will form the independent adjusting arm of Davies’ US claims solutions business

Frontier Adjusters will become the independent adjusting arm of Davies’ new US Claims Solutions business. In addition to the claims business, Davies operates Quest – a captive management business, and insurance audit and inspection businesses.

Davies Group chief executive Dan Saulter said: “Frontier’s breadth of capability, their geographic footprint, their focus on client service, and investment in technology strongly aligns with our ethos.

“The addition of Frontier to our growing platform means we can provide our insurance clients with multi-line claims solutions in the US and Canada, in addition to our established operations in the UK and Ireland.

“Extending our claims operations to North America is an important part of our growth strategy. We plan to continue developing our solutions in North America through adding complementary TPA and supply chain capabilities both organically and through additional acquisitions in the future.”

For Davies, Frontier Adjusters is its fourth acquisition this year. In July, the company acquired GBB, and motor engineering solutions provider Banwells to boost its specialist motor claims capability.