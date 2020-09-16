ContactPartners is engaged in improving the contact strategies and customer experience of insurance, banking, and other financial services providers

ContactPartners marks the fourth acquisition for Davies Group in 2020. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Davies Group, a British insurance firm, has acquired ContactPartners, a specialist cloud application provider that offers customised customer contact technologies.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Oxford, UK, ContactPartners serves the insurance, banking and larger financial services markets. It is said to handle over 10 million client interactions a year for some of the major UK financial services providers, via cloud based digital transformation.

The company caters to entities of all sizes to enhance their contact strategies and customer experience by using a variety of digital technologies.

Davies Group CEO Dan Saulter said: “The acquisition is in line with our strategy to invest in disruptive technology and digital transformation. Together we can offer new technology and innovation options to our 750+ insurance and financial services clients across the globe, as well as applying ContactPartners skills to help us transform our own business.”

ContactPartners to operate as Davies Technology Solutions from 2021

The Oxford-based firm will join Davies’ consulting and technology division headed by Mark Grocott and re-brand to Davies Technology Solutions early next year.

The consulting and technology unit of the insurance firm serves the insurance and wider regulated markets with customer experience, resourcing and learning solutions along with data and compliance technology.

ContactPartners founding director Russell Hopcraft said: “The move to Davies will create great opportunities for our clients and for our team. It’s the perfect setting for our ambitions in the insurance and financial services sectors, and the right move at a time when digital transformation of customer touchpoints has accelerated.”

Davies said that in recent years, it has raised its annual investments in innovation and digital transformation by more than four times. The investments have been made in its CQ claims processing platform, video and drone claims handling solutions, legal AI and automation, and also in speech analytics, automation, and virtual reality training solutions.

The latest transaction is Davies’ fourth acquisition in the year, following the acquisition of Keoghs, Codebase8, and Citadel & Cedar Consulting.