Davies acquires Scottish motor inspections business. (Credit: Davies.)

Davies, the leading specialist professional services and technology business, has announced the acquisition of BMTS, the motor inspections and engineering business, based in Scotland, UK. The business provides vehicle inspection and expert witness services to the insurance, legal and private sectors.

BMTS will become part of our existing specialist motor engineering business which offers a full suite of desktop and field engineering services, including: total loss solutions, collision investigation, failure analysis and vehicle assessments for our insurance clients. Kevin Miles will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the business, and will report to Amy Isherwood Head of Motor Engineering & Supply Chain.

Globally Davies has more than 4,000 colleagues, with operating centres across the UK, Ireland, Bermuda, the US and Canada. The business delivers professional services and technology solutions across the risk and insurance value chain, including excellence in claims, underwriting, distribution, regulation, customer experience, human capital, digital transformation & change management.

Dan Saulter, Group CEO, Davies commented: “I am pleased to welcome the BMTS colleagues to Davies. The team have an excellent reputation in the market and bring a wealth of knowledge and new technical skills to Davies. The deal extends our motor engineering reach to Scotland, UK and I’m pleased to be able to offer our clients our enhanced proposition. Broadening our capability and adding deeper domain expertise for our clients is a central plank of our growth strategy.”