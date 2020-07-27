Under the deal Citadel Management & Cedar Consulting will become part of Davies’ Insurance Services practice

Davies broadens its insurance services offering with acquisition of Citadel Risk’s captive management operations. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Davies, the leading specialist professional services and technology firm, today announces a deal to acquire the captive management & consulting businesses of insurance and reinsurance specialist, Citadel Risk.

Under the deal Citadel Management & Cedar Consulting will become part of Davies’ Insurance Services practice, led by CEO Steven Crabb, adding significant scale and reach to Davies’ established captive management segment.

As part of the deal the businesses will be re-branded and will trade as part of Davies Captive Management. Senior Executives Tom McMahon and Mick Larkin, who are based in Bermuda, and Dennis Silvia, based in Ohio, will join Davies and will report to Nick Frost, President of Davies Captive Management.

The deal marks Davies’ third acquisition in 2020 following the acquisitions of Keoghs, the top-50 law firm, and leading provider of dispute resolution and risk services for the UK insurance industry and Codebase8, the automation, modernisation and digital solutions provider and consultancy firm, specialising in robotic process automation (RPA), legacy platform modernisation and product development.

Globally Davies has more than 3,700 employees, operating from across the UK, Ireland, Bermuda, the US and Canada. The business delivers professional services and technology solutions across the risk and insurance value chain, including excellence in claims, underwriting, programme management, distribution, regulation, customer experience, human capital, digital transformation & change management.

Dan Saulter, Group Chief Executive of Davies said: “I’m delighted to welcome Tom, Mick, Dennis and the wider team to Davies, and I am thrilled that we have been able to work with Citadel Risk to get this deal done. The businesses have an excellent reputation and bring a wealth of experience and deep captive expertise. Following the very challenging start to 2020 caused by COVID-19, many US and global insurance buyers are now grappling with capacity reduction and rate increases, making it a good time for us to increase our captive capability for those clients looking for alternative insurance solutions.”

Tom McMahon, President of Citadel Management Bermuda said: “We are delighted to be joining Davies and look forward to integrating our team and client base into an expanding and dynamic global business.”

Source: Company Press Release